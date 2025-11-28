Arovella Therapeutics (ASX:ALA) Insider Acquires A$96,084.70 in Stock

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Stoner purchased 1,157,647 shares of Arovella Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$96,084.70.

The stock has a market cap of $207.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of -0.04.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer in Australia and internationally. The company product pipeline includes ALA-101 CD19, which is a next-generation off-the-shelf CAR-iNKT cell therapy that targets CD19+ B cell lymphomas and leukaemias; ALA-105 CLDN18.2 for targeting Claudin 18.2, which is expressed in gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, pancreatic cancer, and lung and ovarian cancer; and IL-12-TM for treating solid tumors.

