Silvant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 289.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $574.23 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,150. This trade represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,804 shares of company stock valued at $48,043,866. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

