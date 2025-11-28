Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3%

AVGO stock opened at $397.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $399.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.