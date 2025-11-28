Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Acadia Healthcare was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

11/7/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

