Reviewing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klepierre 0 1 0 1 3.00 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Klepierre has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klepierre N/A N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 9.09% 1.37% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klepierre $1.33 billion 8.56 $1.19 billion N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 6.59 N/A N/A N/A

Klepierre has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

Klepierre beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klepierre

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

