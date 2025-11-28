F m Investments LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of F m Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.50.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $882.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

