Norges Bank Invests $4.28 Billion in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,555,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Oracle comprises 0.5% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norges Bank owned 0.70% of Oracle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,985,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $94,343,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,571,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $343,580,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.89.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average is $237.02. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

