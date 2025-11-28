Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. F m Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 262,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,816,825,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.