Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.7499, but opened at $12.4750. Northland Power shares last traded at $12.0520, with a volume of 7,052 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Northland Power Stock Up 2.6%

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 744.0%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.94%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

