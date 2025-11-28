Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $32.40. Brambles shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 9,928 shares changing hands.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 218.0%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.