PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $21.40. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 96,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38,172.05 billion. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,071,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,124,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 440,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 606.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 402,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 85.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

