ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.81. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSSY. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of $960.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.90 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

