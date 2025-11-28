Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.8851. Tilray Brands shares last traded at $0.8250, with a volume of 37,651,193 shares traded.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Tilray Brands shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,627,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,981 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,816,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

