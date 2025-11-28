Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $47.3090. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 1,070 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Jeronimo Martins SGPS
Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Down 4.2%
Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jeronimo Martins SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jeronimo Martins SGPS
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Jeronimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeronimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.