Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of Workday worth $166,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 636.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Workday by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.



