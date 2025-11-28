Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $92,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 289.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,804 shares of company stock worth $48,043,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $574.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.24 and a 200 day moving average of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.