Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 244.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $593.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.89. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $443.21 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

