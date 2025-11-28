AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Insider Brian Austin Purchases 344,895 Shares

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Austin purchased 344,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 per share, with a total value of A$287,987.33.

Brian Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Brian Austin bought 14,105 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,777.68.

On Friday, November 14th, Brian Austin purchased 355,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of A$301,750.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brian Austin purchased 2,000,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$198,000.00.

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.

