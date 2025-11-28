Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG) Insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Sells 39,732 Shares

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 39,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total value of A$56,896.22.
Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 50,244 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total transaction of A$71,949.41.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 75,916 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total transaction of A$108,711.71.
Shaver Shop Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95.
Shaver Shop Group Company Profile
Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaver Shop Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Shaver Shop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaver Shop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.