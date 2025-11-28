2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.01, but opened at $33.20. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 3,336,661 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.