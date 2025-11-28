Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $28.15. Pop Mart International Group shares last traded at $28.8750, with a volume of 2,594 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PMRTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Nomura Securities raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CLSA raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78.

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

