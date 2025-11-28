UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 77500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 79,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 945.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth $1,924,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

