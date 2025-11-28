SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.7240, with a volume of 4621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $625.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLY. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 472.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

