Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 1198057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.
Discovery Silver Trading Up 10.7%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.05 and a beta of 1.90.
Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$329.95 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Discovery Silver Company Profile
Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.
