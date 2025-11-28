Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 1198057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.

Discovery Silver Trading Up 10.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$329.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Discovery Silver Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total transaction of C$6,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 87,045,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,891,110.72. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Also, Director Eric Sprott sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total transaction of C$6,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,045,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,891,110.72. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,260,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.