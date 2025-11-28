Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.4850, with a volume of 401842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRG

Integra Resources Stock Up 5.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $588.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $96,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,238,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.