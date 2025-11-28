American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 112690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5%

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 362.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

