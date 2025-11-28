GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 907,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 926,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$995.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33.

In related news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 773,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,010,073. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

