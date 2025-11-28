Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 99,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 140,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Century Lithium Stock Down 7.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Century Lithium

In other news, Director James Gaydon Pettit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 837,100 shares in the company, valued at C$259,501. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

