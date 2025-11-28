Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AvalonBay Communities stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.43. The stock had a trading volume of 98,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,449. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

