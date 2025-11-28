Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illumina stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.62. 246,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,789. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 112.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Illumina by 426.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.