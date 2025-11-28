Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.53. 445,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,407. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $92,241,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,408 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.10.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

