Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Otis Worldwide stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

OTIS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 214,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,844,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,464.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

