Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.58. 5,561,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,864,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,213,646.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Arete lifted their target price on Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

