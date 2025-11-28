10,000 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

