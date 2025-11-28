Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 645.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 58.5% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

