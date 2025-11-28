Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,070,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.44% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,472,000 after acquiring an additional 191,622 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $230.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

