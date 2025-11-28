Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compass (COMP)

Compass (NYSE: COMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2025 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2025 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2025 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Compass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Compass had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In related news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $230,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 258,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,832. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,681 shares of company stock valued at $606,884. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

