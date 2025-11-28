Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $364.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.