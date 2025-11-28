Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $614.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.00.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

