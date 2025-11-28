Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 92.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,441,000 after purchasing an additional 257,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $884.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $895.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $803.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

