Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 44,331 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.63% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $790,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,365,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,748,000 after buying an additional 329,429 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after buying an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,292,000 after buying an additional 2,366,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,440,000 after buying an additional 2,057,784 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $83.57.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

