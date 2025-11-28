Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 582,010 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Patient Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 582,010 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 2.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of General Motors worth $46,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 269,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in General Motors by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 109,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.2% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock worth $79,253,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $72.82 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

