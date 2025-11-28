Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $74.21 and last traded at $74.6130. Approximately 421,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,129,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $654,336.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,417,919.42. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $237,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,072.29. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after acquiring an additional 873,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,795,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $43,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $55,429,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 606,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

