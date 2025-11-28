Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of XPO Put Options (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,155 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 326% compared to the average daily volume of 740 put options.

XPO stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on XPO in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in XPO by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the second quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

