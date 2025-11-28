Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after buying an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,738,000 after buying an additional 528,359 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,798,904.12. This represents a 51.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,804 shares of company stock worth $48,043,866. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $574.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.24 and a 200-day moving average of $505.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.