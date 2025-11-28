Norges Bank Invests $1.58 Billion in Intel Corporation $INTC

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,507,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,378,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.61% of Intel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,684.68 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

