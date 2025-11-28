F m Investments LLC Buys 9,692 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

F m Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,954 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of F m Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $317.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.