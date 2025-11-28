4,757,408 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,757,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,173,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.24% of Stryker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $9,805,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $372.04 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

