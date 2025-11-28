Stag Industrial (STAG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG):

11/25/2025 – Stag Industrial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Stag Industrial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Stag Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Stag Industrial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Stag Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2025 – Stag Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Stag Industrial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Stag Industrial is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Stag Industrial was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

