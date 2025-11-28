Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) Insider Stephen Tomisich Acquires 24,055 Shares

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Tomisich acquired 24,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 per share, with a total value of A$15,635.75.

Stephen Tomisich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Stephen Tomisich acquired 62,482 shares of Trajan Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 per share, with a total value of A$40,613.30.

Trajan Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Trajan Group Company Profile

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers analytical products, including syringes, GC columns and septa, rings, inlet liners, and tubing products; pathology products, consisting of NBF containers, adhesive and frosted microscope slides, coverslips, slide storage trays/mailers, cassette storage boxes, biopsy pads, histology wax plus, microtome blades, and marking dyes and sets, and MiPlatform, a smartphone adapter.

